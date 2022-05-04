Al-Shabab attack on African Union forces in Somalia: What we know

Islamist militant group al-Shabab says it has carried out what may prove to be one of its most deadly attacks on the African Union mission in Somalia, however the two sides provide very different death tolls.

The al-Qaeda affiliate says it killed 170 AU soldiers, mostly from Burundi, and captured an unknown number of soldiers as prisoners of war. However Burundi’s army says that it has lost 10 soldiers, with another five missing.

It has not been possible to independently verify these claims.

What happened in the attack?

The assault in the country’s Middle Shabelle region saw heavily armed fighters storm the al-Baraf base about 160km (100 miles) north-east of the capital, Mogadishu, where Burundian forces, serving under the AU mission, were stationed.

Local people reported hearing a loud bang followed by gunshots on the morning of the assault.

“The attack happened early Tuesday morning,” a member of the AU mission, who asked to remain anonymous, told the BBC. “Two vehicles filled with explosives entered the compound and a gunfight ensued. I don’t know the exact number of people killed but there were many casualties.”

What has the AU said?

The African Union has condemned what it calls a “terrorist” attack.

AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat paid his respects to the Burundian soldiers killed in the deadly attack, saying “those lost will never be forgotten”.