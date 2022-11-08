Somali Telecommunications Center, Tower Destroyed in Explosion

Somalia’s largest telecommunications company, Hormuud Telecom, says one of its centers and a telecommunications tower have been destroyed in an explosion in Qaayib, a village in the Galmudug state of Somalia.
The company said a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) destroyed the center and tower on Monday.
“It’s with great sadness to inform our customers that a VBIED attack destroyed our site in Qaayib, a village in Galgudud region today,” the company said in a tweet. Galgudud is a region within the larger Galmudug State.