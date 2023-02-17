Somalia fundraises for Turkish earthquake victims

Somalia launched a fundraising campaign to contribute to earthquake relief efforts in Türkiye on Friday.

The launching ceremony held in the Horn of Africa nation’s capital Mogadishu was attended by senior government officials, religious scholars, businessmen and civil societies.

At the launching ceremony, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said the goal is to raise $5 million in three days and announced that his government contributed $1 million to the quake relief campaign.

He said history will not forgive Somalia if it does not stand with our brotherly nation of Türkiye today, despite the difficulties Somalia is facing as a nation, including drought and conflict.

Somali Interior Minister Ahmed Fiqi said Somalia has an opportunity to return some of the countless support received from “our Turkish brothers and sisters.”

“It is a chance to show that Somalia does not forget her friend.”

According to the committee, the chairman of the Somali Bankers Association Ahmed Shirwa, on behalf of Somalia’s business community, announced a donation of $3 million for the earthquake victims in Türkiye, totaling the amount of money donated by the government and Somali business community to $4 million.

More than 38,000 have so far died in twin quakes in southern Türkiye, but hope endures as more survivors emerge from the rubble.

The Feb. 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, and Elazığ.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

Anadolu.

Nagala soo xiriir dhacdo@gmail.com