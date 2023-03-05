Defying attacks, arts return to Somalia with first TV drama in 30 years

Farah, a Somali-Dutch filmmaker who wrote the “Arday” series, planned each episode around problems bedeviling Somali youths. Knives, gangs, drugs and bombs all feature. But so do a son’s longing for his missing father, a daughter’s wavering allegiance to old-fashioned parents, and the limits and possibilities of female friendship.

Filming was tough. Two actresses narrowly missed being killed by a suicide bombing that showered Farah’s film offices with shrapnel. Although more than 100 people were killed in that attack, the actresses were undeterred and completed their costume fitting before the dust settled. Another day, a man was shot dead in front of Farah’s apartment.

Violence is threaded through the series. Farah gave up editing out real bursts of gunfire in the background. But the true focus is on the changing relationships among the characters. An arrogant politician’s son collides with the poor neighborhood heartthrob. A rapper woos a poetry-loving girl. A rebellious daughter discovers how much she loves her father.

All the actors are local. Farah tried to pick people whose personal stories were similar to those of their characters, if less extreme. “That way they didn’t have to act too much,” he said. “They just have to be themselves.”

Abdullah “Rasaas” Mohammed, a.k.a. “Bullet,” who plays the rapper in the series, is a rapper in real life; he has more than a million views on his YouTube videos. Rasaas said that acting for the cameras is different from shooting rap videos with friends.