Somali Military Court Executes 13 Militants, 5 Soldiers

A military court in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in Somalia, executed 13 militants Wednesday who were members of the al-Shabab and Islamic State terror groups.

The court said five Somali soldiers were also executed for killing civilians in Puntland.

The court gave no details on the killings.

A sixth soldier, who was also found guilty, was spared the death penalty after his family pledged to pay so-called blood money to the victim’s family.

Somalia’s courts allow for out-of-court settlements in murder cases through financial compensation. The compensation amount, usually in the form of camels, was said to be under negotiation.

Somali authorities have executed a number of militants in the past year as they wage an all-out war against al-Shabab.

Somali troops at times have been accused of using excessive force. Last month, a military court in Mogadishu executed two other Somali army soldiers, also for killing civilians.

VOA.

