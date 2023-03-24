Today’s news: Somalia, Türkiye, Syria

Somalia

The rainy season, which normally runs from April to June, made an early start this year, bringing heavy rains in some parts of the country.

According to our partners on the ground, flash floods have killed 14 people, displaced thousands and destroyed properties.

Several displacements sites have also been inundated, raising concerns about living conditions in overcrowded settlements and inadequate shelters.

The rains come amidst disease outbreaks, including cholera, which are likely to increase due to the risk of people drinking contaminated water and lack of sanitation and hygiene services.

OCHA and its partners are working closely with local authorities to identify needs, facilitate the response and support newly arrived families with shelter materials and hygiene kits, among other types of aid.

Türkiye

OCHA and its partners continue to support the Government-led response to last month’s earthquakes.

To date, UN agencies and humanitarian partners have reached nearly 535,000 people with shelter support. The International Organization for Migration estimates that 3 million people were displaced by the earthquakes in Türkiye.

About 1.7 million people are living in informal settlements, some of which lack proper water and sanitation services. Approximately 1.4 million people have received water, sanitation and hygiene support – and about 47,000 people have been provided with health services.

There are more than 345 organizations on the ground distributing hot meals to about 1.25 million people every day.

More funding is urgently needed to help more than 5 million people affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye. As of today, the flash appeal is about 20 percent funded.

Syria

OCHA and its partners continue to scale up the response in earthquake-affected areas across the country.

As of today, 1,035 trucks carrying humanitarian aid from seven UN agencies have crossed into northwest Syria from southern Türkiye, via the three available border crossings.

In Al-Hassakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates, flooding has damaged the tents of 270 families in collective shelters and informal settlements. At least 100 other families were also affected by the recent rains, with some having to temporarily relocate.

Affected families are receiving emergency ready-to-eat rations, mobile medical services, and other items from our humanitarian partners.

OCHA.

