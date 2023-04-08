Russia’s war in Ukraine tops FM’s agenda in Somalia

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Green) on Friday visited Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, where he met with President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, as well as other key ministers.

“I communicated to the Somalian state leaders the importance of Somalia supporting the international community in its efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Haavisto said in a foreign ministry statement.

In addition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, bilateral relations between Finland and Somalia were also on the agenda, as well as the political and peace processes in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, according to the foreign ministry.

“The Somali diaspora in Finland is doing extremely valuable work in reconstructing Somalia and promoting relations between our countries,” Haavisto added.

Somali is Finland’s fifth biggest language group. Somalis initially arrived as civil war refugees in the early 1990s. Today Finland is home to some 20,000 Somali speakers, while around 18 percent of the community is born in Finland.

Yle News.

