Funding cuts force humanitarians to reprioritize Somalia response

The humanitarian sector has seen unprecedented funding cuts, forcing the UN and its partners to drastically reduce life-saving programming, putting millions of lives at risk around the world.

The past two months have been spent overhauling the response to humanitarian crises, in line with the Humanitarian Reset set out by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher.

In Somalia, the humanitarian community has reprioritized its work, with the UN and partners in the country now targeting 1.3 million people – a reduction of more than 70 per cent from the 4.6 million people initially targeted for 2025.

The re-prioritized response will cost US$367 million, a 74 per cent reduction from the $1.4 billion requested for this year.

This does not mean that there has been a reduction in overall humanitarian needs and requirements; rather, given the massive global funding shortfalls, the UN and partners aim to use all available resources to ensure that the most life-saving assistance reaches the most vulnerable people*. All needs and responses identified in the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan remain valid and urgent.

If additional funding becomes available, responses will be expanded to cover all identified people targeted, as originally planned.

Somalia continues to face a dire humanitarian situation: This year, nearly 6 million people require humanitarian assistance due to the impact of recurrent climate shocks, conflict, disease outbreaks and displacement.

