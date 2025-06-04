Turkey delivers T129 Atak helicopters to Somalia

“The delivery of the Atak helicopters to Somalia is an indication that Ankara is not only aiming to transfer weapons but also to build up an integrated war capacity for Somalia,” said one of the sources familiar with the shipment.

During the phone call on Saturday, Erdogan told Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that Turkey supports Somalia’s vision of development through democracy.

Erdogan also affirmed that Turkey’s support to Somalia in counter-terrorism efforts would continue and be further expanded, according to a statement released by the Turkish presidency.

The timing of Turkey’s military aid suggests it aims to stabilise Somalia ahead of elections planned for 2026, which would be held through direct voting instead of tribal electoral system.

Somalia has faced a resurgence of al-Shabab attacks in recent months. The group, which aims to topple the government, has intensified its militant campaign in the country.

Al-Shabab has made significant gains in central Somalia, notably capturing villages south of the capital Mogadishu last month. However, the group made similar advances in previous years, later abandoning its positions due to military pressure from Somali forces.

Unprecedented military support

Middle East Eye reported in April that Ankara has boosted its military presence in Mogadishu, doubling its troop numbers in the country to over 500.

These forces are tasked with protecting and maintaining the Turkish military base, Turksom, as well as operating armed drones and securing Mogadishu’s ports.

Although Turkish TB2 Bayraktar drones were already in operation, Ankara has recently transported two Akinci drones to Somalia. These drones, capable of flying at high altitudes for extended periods, are considered more effective against al-Shabab due to their advanced night vision and 24-hour operational capabilities.

Turkey’s unprecedented increase in military support – at a time when the US is scaling back its assistance to Somalia – signals Ankara’s intent to prevent a power vacuum in the country.

While the US has doubled its air strikes targeting Islamic State affiliates in Somalia this year, it also cut funding in March to the country’s elite Danab unit, a force that has played a crucial role in the fight against al-Shabab.

Turkey has maintained a significant presence in Mogadishu since Erdogan’s first visit to Somalia in 2011, which was conducted as part of a humanitarian mission. Since then, the relationship has deepened into a comprehensive commercial and security partnership.

Last year, Ankara also signed an energy exploration and drilling agreement with Somalia, which has led to Turkey sending technical exploration ships to the Somali coast.

The exploration data has not yet been publicly revealed. However, during televised remarks on Monday, Erdogan said that “good news” on energy would be forthcoming in due time.

This has led to speculation in Ankara that the announcement may be related to Somalia’s energy resources.

