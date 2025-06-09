AUSSOM Djiboutian troops mark Armed Forces Day

Djiboutian troops serving with the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) joined their fellow citizens in celebrating the 48th anniversary of Djibouti Armed Forces Day.

Djibouti Armed Forces Day is observed annually on June 6, honouring the military’s contributions to national and regional security since its founding in 1977.

During the ceremony held last week in Beletweyne, Hirshabelle State, AUSSOM Sector 4 Commander, Colonel Said Waberi, praised the dedication and professionalism of Djiboutian forces both at home and abroad.

He highlighted Djibouti’s long-standing commitment to peace in Somalia, noting the country’s 14 years of service with the African Union mission, which has contributed to peacebuilding, security, and support for vulnerable communities in the Hiraan region.

“Our role in Somalia has been to fight the terrorist group Al-Shabaab in collaboration with Somali Security Forces. We are also actively involved in the development of security in the Federal Republic of Somalia,” said Col. Waaberi.

The sector commander congratulated the Djiboutian Contingent for their courage and bravery, noting that they have represented their country with pride.

“I commend the Djiboutian contingent in Somalia operating in Beletweyne, Bula-burde, Jalalaqsi and Dhusamareb. I would also like to congratulate all Djiboutian troops participating in various peacekeeping missions,” he added.

The celebrations included military parades and displays by Djiboutian forces and the Ghana Formed Police Unit. A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was also held to honour fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of peace and security in Somalia.

Sergeant Mane Yussuf Mohamed spoke about her significant role as a female Djiboutian officer in supporting Somalia’s stability.

“Since our deployment to AUSSOM, we have stood alongside our Somali brothers, helping to maintain peace and security while combating terrorism. We also support initiatives for women and children within the mission,” she stated.

“The security situation in Beletweyne has improved significantly. The troops have maintained security and have come to our aid many times. We are truly grateful to the Djiboutian forces and their government,” said businesswoman Khadro Dahir.

Abdullahi Noor, a traditional elder in Hiraan, praised the Djiboutian troops for their sense of brotherhood and swift response to the community’s needs, particularly in security and humanitarian matters.

“They have always been there for us, whether in response to security concerns or helping during drought, floods and other challenges caused by conflict. We are grateful to our Djiboutian brothers for their support,” he noted.

The commemoration was attended by senior officials, including the Head of the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) Office in Hirshabelle, Benjamin Jonah; Commander of Djibouti’s 11th Battalion, Colonel Mohamed Omar Said; AUSSOM Police Commander for Sector Four, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alexander Opare; and representatives from various UN agencies.

Djiboutian troops were first deployed to Somalia as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in 2011. The troops are currently stationed in Beletwayne and continue to play an instrumental role in securing the vast region against the threat of Al Shabaab, particularly in Hiraan and Galguduud regions.

AUSSOM.