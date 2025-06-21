U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting ISIS-Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted an airstrike against ISIS-Somalia on June 15, 2025.

The airstrike occurred southeast of Bossaso, Puntland, in Northeastern Somalia.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade ISIS-Somalia’s ability to plan and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.

AFRICOM.