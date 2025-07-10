Al Shabab claims responsibility for an explosion at a Somalia military training school

Somalia’s defense ministry said officials were investigating an explosion at a military training school in the capital, Mogadishu, on Wednesday, an incident claimed by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab militant group as a suicide attack.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was injured or killed in the explosion at the Jaalle Siyaad Military Academy, one of Somalia’s main training centers for army recruits.

Al-Shabab, which has long staged deadly attacks in Somalia against both government and civilian targets, said a suicide bomber targeted a Western delegation that was training recruits.

It was not immediately clear what delegation might have been there. The United States, European Union and Turkey are among those who have been involved in Somali military training.

“The suicide bomber was wearing a suicide vest and was intercepted before reaching his target. He blew himself up, causing minimal casualties,” Adan Hassan, one of the recruits and a witness, told The Associated Press by phone.

The military academy was last targeted in July 2023, when a suicide bomber disguised in uniform killed at least 25 soldiers and wounded more than 70 others.

Al-Shabab frequently targets military installations as part of its insurgency aiming to topple the Somali government and impose its strict version of Islamic law.

The Somali government in recent months has intensified security operations to crack down on militants. Last week, government forces conducted an operation in the central Hiran region where al-Shabab militants had taken key towns and villages.

AP.