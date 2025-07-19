Puntland Intercepts Cargo Ship Carrying Weapons To Mogadishu

Authorities in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region have intercepted a cargo vessel which was carrying a massive consignment of military vehicles and weapons to Mogadishu.

The vessel, per reports, is of foreign origin and was confiscated close to the coastal area of Bareeda in the Gardafuu region.

Local officials stated that it is under strict surveillance by the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF), and an investigation regarding the ship and its cargo is ongoing.

A Puntland official told the media on condition of anonymity that the weapons bear turkish markings, without telling more about the types or the quantity of the weapons found.

A few independent sources have said that the cargo includes heavy weaponry, armoured vehicles, advanced firearms and other types of ammunition and military equipment.

Though some reports suggest the vessel was headed to the capital of Somalia, it is not clear whether the cargo was intended for the Federal Government of Somalia, as no official confirmation has been provided regarding the matter.

The Somali Federal Government had recently signed a defence agreement with Turkiye, allowing turkish forces to protect and patrol the Somalian coastline.

Turkish Parliament has also approved the deployment of military assets and forces to support Somali maritime defence activities.

This cooperation is not something new, as from 2010 onwards, Turkiye has helped rebuild Somalia and supplied military hardware, invested in infrastructure, security and also provided humanitarian aid.

Turkey’s President Erdogan views Somalia as a gateway to Africa, and just a week before, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was in Turkey, reinforcing the cooperation between the two nations. However, nothing about the weapons shipment was made public.

Observers have made one point: how come a ship carrying such sensitive military cargo and weapons from Turkey was not accompanied by an escort, which is quite puzzling?

This news comes amidst increasing tensions between the Federal Government of Somalia and the other federal member states, including Puntland.

These disputes centre on issues like resource sharing, national security frameworks, regional autonomy and constitutional interpretation.

Marineinsight.