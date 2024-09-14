AFRICOM Commander Visits Somalia to Strengthen Partnership

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command wrapped up his second trip to Somalia this year. The command’s Director of Operations, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Claude Tudor, and Director of Intelligence, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Rose Keravuori, accompanied Langley as he traveled to Mogadishu Sept. 9-11 to further cooperation between the U.S. and Somalia.

“We seek to advance U.S. and Somali interests by identifying shared goals and working closely together to achieve them,” said U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Richard Riley. “The U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Military, USAID, and other interagency colleagues continue to fight against terrorism threats in Somalia. We will continue to work closely with the Somali government to support Somalia’s revival as a secure, thriving, peaceful, and democratic nation.”

Langley and Riley met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and other Somalian government and military officials. Discussions centered on the importance of Somalian led defense and security efforts alongside partner forces, Somali National Army force enhancement programs, and upcoming operations.

“Our discussions with Somali partners emphasized the importance of supporting the Federal Government of Somalia’s focus on counterterrorism and capacity building,” said Langley. “Together, we are committed to ensuring timely delivery of stabilization assistance and supporting Somalia’s efforts to meet critical security benchmarks.”

Langley visited with troops at outstations in Somalia and met with partner forces throughout the region.

“U.S. Africa Command is dedicated to working with Somalia in the realm of security and defense so that they can advance political and economic stability, prevent terrorism, and address humanitarian crises,” said Langley. “Our partnership with the Federal Government of Somalia is crucial in achieving these objectives, and we remain committed to supporting Somalia in its pursuit of a safer and more prosperous future.”

Somalia is key to a stable security environment in East Africa. U.S. Africa Command’s forces will continue training, advising, and equipping partner forces to give them the tools that they need to degrade al-Shabaab.

“It was a pleasure to meet with both civilian and military leaders in Somalia to discuss how we can work together to build a more stable future,” Langley said. “Somalia’s future stability requires unity, and the United States is ready to help forge partnerships with those who champion democracy and stability.”

Langley also meet with USAID’s Transition Initiatives for Stabilization Saddax (TIS3) partners to gain insight on the current situation and on their organization’s activities towards future stabilization planning. The discussion focused on the situation in Hirshabelle as a stabilization case study, in order to understand expectations around future stabilization interventions in Somalia.

“Somalis are forging a promising path forward. USAID supports Somalia’s aspirations for durable stability, democracy, and prosperity,” said USAID Somalia Mission Director, Sheri-Nouane Duncan-Jones.

“To get there and help Somalia navigate the various challenges, USAID is committed to work toward shared humanitarian and development objectives in key sectors including humanitarian assistance, governance and stabilization, education, and economic growth and resilience. USAID works hand in hand with our State Department and Department of Defense, Somali government, and beneficiary communities to implement strategic programs to reach these goals.”

USAID’s TIS3 is playing a pivotal role in advancing U.S. foreign policy interests in Somalia by supporting Somali communities in establishing the initial governance and safety conditions necessary to address the long-term social, economic, and political causes of Somalia’s instability by reducing the factors that enable violent extremist organizations to gain and maintain influence.

The visit highlights U.S. Africa Command’s 3D approach, which leverages diplomacy, development, and defense collaboration.

