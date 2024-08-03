Beach attack in Somali capital kills dozens

At least 32 people were killed in a suicide attack carried out by al-Shabab militants at a popular beachfront location in the Somali capital, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Abdifatah Adan Hassan said around 63 people were also wounded, some of them critically.

Video footage showed a number of bodies and injured people in Mogadishu’s Abdiaziz district.

Al-Shabab controls large parts of southern and central Somalia. The group is affiliated to al-Qaeda and has waged a brutal insurgency for nearly 20 years against the UN-backed government in Somalia.