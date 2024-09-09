Ethiopia warns against invasion amid regional tensions

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister has warned that anyone planning on invading his country should “think 10 times” before doing so because, he said, any attack would be repelled.

Abiy Ahmed did not direct his comments at any particular nation, but they come at a time of rising tensions with neighbouring Somalia and Egypt.

Somalia has described a maritime pact that Mr Abiy’s government signed with the self-declared republic of Somaliland in January as an act of “aggression”, and has responded by forging closer military ties with Egypt.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia more than 30 years ago, but Mogadishu regards it as part of its territory.