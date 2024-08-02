Massive blast rocks Somali capital Mogadishu; police fear casualties

A huge explosion rocked the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday evening, with police fearing casualties and reporting gunfire shots shortly after the blast.

The explosion occurred on Mogadishu’s popular Liido beach, followed by gunfire.

Police official Ahmed Abdi told Anadolu over the phone that officers from law enforcement and various security agencies rushed to the beach, which also houses several hotels.

The attack took place there, and the main road leading to the blast site has been sealed, he added.

“We don’t know the exact cause of the explosion, but it appears to be a suicide attack,” Abdi said, adding, “We also don’t know how many people were killed or injured.”

However, the sound of the explosion and gunfire near the beech suggests that there are casualties, he said.

The attack site is frequented by civilians, security officials, and businesspeople.

Anadolu.