Sunday, January 26, 2025
Copyright © 2023 Dhacdo.com All Rights Reserved. | Designed & Developed by KaDiiL Technology Inc
Home News In English More than 100 dead dolphins found on Somali coast, cause a mystery
News In English

More than 100 dead dolphins found on Somali coast, cause a mystery

by Laacib
by Laacib

More than 100 dead dolphins have been found on the coast of Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region, with officials yet to establish what caused their deaths.

The region’s fisheries minister, Abdirisak Abdulahi Hagaa, told Reuters that so far at least 110 dead dolphins had been counted, not far from the port of Bosaso, and that samples had been taken to try to establish what happened.

“So far, we know their death was not caused by wounds from nets because there were no wounds or cuts on them,” he said, adding that officials did not believe toxic materials were to blame since fish in the area did not appear to have been affected.

Local residents and soldiers gathered to look at the grim sight, holding their noses because of the smell from the carcasses.
Reuters.

Nagala soo xiriir: dhacdo@gmail.com

You may also like

‘We’re not pirates’, say hijackers who seized Chinese ship off Somali coast

China says a fishing vessel hijacked off Somalia with 18 crew aboard...

Somali president makes surprise visit to Ethiopia amid strained relations

Nagala soo xiriir: dhacdo@gmail.com

Copyright © 2023 Dhacdo.com All Rights Reserved.

Designed & Developed by  KaDiiL Technology Inc