Puntland offensive deals blow to Islamic State in Somalia

Forces from Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region have captured swathes of territory from Islamic State during a weeks-long offensive.

96 square miles (250 square kilometers) and 50 bases were seized in the biggest offensive against the Islamic State group in years, according to Puntland’s information minister.

A military spokesperson told Reuters that at least 85 IS militants were killed while 17 soldiers also died.

The advances targeted a growing IS faction, hit last week by the first U.S. airstrikes of President Trump’s new administration.

The U.S. military has carried out periodic air strikes against the group for years.

It has also helped train Puntland’s security forces.

Here is political analyst, Matt Bryden.

“I think for the incoming Trump administration, there’s already a recognition that the federal government of Somalia is no longer really a credible partner in fighting against armed extremist groups. And the United States may be prepared now to work with partners like local governments in Puntland and in Jubaland instead of coordinating directly with Somalia’s federal”

The Islamic State in Somalia is much smaller than al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which controls large parts of southern and central Somalia.

But in recent years, analysts say it has become an increasingly important part of its parent organization’s worldwide network.

It has been aided by an influx of foreign fighters from the Middle East and other African countries.

