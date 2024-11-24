Somali parliament passes election legislation for universal suffrage

Somalia’s parliament on Saturday passed a bill on election amendments, moving to universal suffrage after decades of clan-based voting system.

The law which allows a one-person-one-vote and replaces the complex indirect voting system currently in place, was voted by 169 lawmakers in favor, two against and one member abstaining.

The East African country has an indirect electoral system, where clan delegates select the members of national parliament, which then chooses the president.

Under the new system, the president will be elected directly. The next presidential election is scheduled for 2026.

The amendments have also created a multi-party system with three political parties.

Despite opposition from Puntland and Jubbaland states, and former presidents, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, elected by lawmakers in 2022, had announced in late October that political parties agreed on the framework for universal suffrage.

Anadolu.