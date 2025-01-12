Somali president makes surprise visit to Ethiopia amid strained relations

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Ethiopia’s capital on Saturday, exactly a month to the day since the two countries’ leaders reached an agreement aimed at ending a bitter, yearlong dispute.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he received Mohamud at the Addis Ababa airport.

The Somali president’s office earlier published a statement confirming Mohamud’s visit to Addis Ababa at the invitation of Ethiopia’s leader. “The discussions with the Ethiopian leadership aim to strengthen bilateral relations and advance shared priorities,” the statement said.

Ethiopia and Somalia reached a diplomatic agreement on Dec. 11 called the “Ankara Declaration” following a heated diplomatic dispute ignited over a controversial maritime access deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway Somalian region of Somaliland.

Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding on Jan. 1, 2024, with Somaliland allowing it to lease 20 kilometers of seafront for 50 years in return for diplomatic recognition, Somaliland officials said.

The Somali government rejected the deal, calling it “null and void,” and accused Ethiopia of “blatant violation” of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Under the Ankara Declaration, mediated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity.

In addition, the two sides also agreed to work together to finalize “mutually advantageous commercial arrangements through bilateral agreements, including contract, lease and similar modalities, which will allow the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to enjoy reliable, secure and sustainable access to and from the sea, under the sovereign authority of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

In the streets of Addis Ababa, photos of the Somali leader were posted on electronic boards on major streets, according to a VOA reporter in Addis Ababa.

“Welcome President Sheikh Mahmoud,” was written under one of the photos. The flags of Somalia and Ethiopia were flown.

The roads leading from Bole Airport to the palace were guarded by Ethiopia’s Federal Police.

Somalia said Mohamud’s visit, which is his first since alleging he was “prevented” from entering the African Union headquarters in February 2024 by Ethiopian security forces, “builds on” the Ankara agreement.

In April, Somalia expelled Ethiopian Ambassador Muktar Mohamed Ware, alleging “internal interference” by Ethiopia.

In October, Somalia declared a counselor working at the Ethiopian Embassy in Mogadishu persona non grata and ordered him to leave.

Somalia also ordered the closure of Ethiopian consulates in Hargeisa, Somaliland; and Garowe, Puntland — although both remained open.

In a joint communique issued Saturday evening, the two leaders said they agreed to “restore and enhance” their bilateral relations through full diplomatic representation in their respective capitals.

“The leaders reaffirmed that the stability of the region requires strong cooperation between the two countries based on mutual trust, confidence and respect,” the communique said.

Prior to the trip to Addis Ababa, Mohamud visited Kampala, Uganda, for a continental summit on agricultural development, where he met with President Yoweri Museveni and Kenyan President William Ruto, two leaders who at one point attempted to mediate between Somalia and Ethiopia before the Ankara Declaration emerged.

“The president’s diplomatic engagement are part of a broader regional tour, which includes recent productive visits to Eritrea and Djibouti,” the statement from Villa Somalia said.

Commenting on the meeting with Mohamud, Ruto said relations between the two countries have “progressively deepened” since Somalia joined the regional economic bloc East African Community last year.

“Our two countries are doing more business than before, with Somalia buying goods worth KSh5 billion [$38 million] in the first nine months of 2024,” he posted.

“On peace and security, Kenya, and indeed the region, will continue to be engaged in collaborative efforts to ensure stability in Somalia,” Ruto said.

