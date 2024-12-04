Somalia marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the National Disability Agency (NDA), Somalia, in partnership with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), joined forces in celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) 2024 in Somalia with remarkable achievements made under a joint initiative aimed at empowering the persons with disabilities in Somalia.

As part of the celebration, UNDP and KSrelief handed over assistive equipment and other support to the Persons with Disabilities in Somalia through the National Disability Agency, while expressing commitment to continue the support in advancing the rights of the PWDs.

Launched in March 2024, the Capacity Development and Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities Project, funded by KSrelief has been providing policy and advocacy support as well as training and assistive logistics and infrastructure to advance the rights of PWDs in Somalia. Over the last few months, the project has delivered catalytic results, including the provision of a 15-seat customized vehicle to the National Disability Agency, setting a benchmark for inclusive transportation solutions and distribution of over 1,240 wheelchairs, 750 white canes, and 750 crutches, empowering individuals to actively participate in society. Besides, training of 50 individuals in sign language, refurbishment of three psychosocial centers with accessible facilities and the establishment of a functional hotline (9944) have collectively provided a critical responsive mechanism for delivering timely support, reinforcing the commitment to sustainable empowerment and inclusion.

His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Al Bediri, Chargé d’Affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Somalia, expressed pride in the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts, particularly the Capacity Development and Empowerment Project for Persons with Disabilities, implemented with UNDP. He emphasized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to empowering persons with disabilities through education, vocational training, and employment, fostering their active integration into Somali society. Highlighting the Kingdom’s historic support for Somalia, with over 135 projects worth $326.3 million benefiting millions, he expressed hope that this initiative would improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities.

“On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we celebrate these achievements and reaffirm our dedication to building an inclusive society,” said Lionel LAURENS, United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative. “Together with KSrelief, we’re promoting disability inclusion in Somalia–advocating policy changes, combating stigma and discrimination, empowering communities, and equipping persons with disabilities with much-needed skills, tools and vital assistive devices.”

The Capacity Development and Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Project. The project focuses on promoting inclusivity, advocating for the rights of PWDs, and providing essential services to improve their quality of life. The project has made substantial progress in promoting inclusivity, advocating for the rights of PWDs, and providing essential equipment and services to improve their quality of life.

