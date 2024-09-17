Turkey to deploy frigates to guard energy exploration ship in Somalia

Turkey plans to deploy frigates to Somali waters to protect a Turkish energy research vessel, two sources familiar with the issue told Middle East Eye.

Under a deal signed between Turkey and Somalia earlier this year, Ankara is authorised to protect Somali waters against external threats, as well as giving it rights to explore and drill energy sources in the Somali exclusive economic zone.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar last week told Turkish media that Turkish Petroleum has a licence for three areas in Somali seas, each field being 5,000 square kilometres. Bayraktar added that Oruc Reis will conduct a 3D seismic study in the area, “which had never been done before”.

He also said that Turkish naval forces will guard the ship. Two sources familiar with the issue said Ankara was planning to deploy two frigates and additional auxiliary ships to secure the area.

Tunc Demirtas, an analyst on African affairs at Seta think tank, said that Ankara was taking utmost caution to guard the ship because it would operate in the open ocean.

“This is the first time a Turkish research vessel would operate in the ocean,” he told Middle East Eye. “The ship has to be protected from pirates as well as possible land-based threats.”

‘Production sharing’ oil deal

Ankara has operated in the Eastern Mediterranean in recent years, facing Greek objections and possible attempts at disruption. But the Gulf of Aden and the waters near Somalia are significant new challenges for drilling operations.

Bayraktar said initial data indicates the research vessel would likely discover oil in the chosen fields. The ship will be deployed in the area beginning in October.

He added that in the event of a possible discovery off Somalia, the oil in the region will be shared with the Somali state within the scope of a “production-sharing agreement”.

“After giving them the state rights they need to get, as long as you have oil, you can sell it anywhere in the world,” he said.

“We can bring it to refineries in our country. Therefore, it will be possible for it to be commercialised quickly and added to the economy.”

Turkey and Somalia signed a defence and economic cooperation deal in February, aimed at bolstering Somalia’s maritime defence capabilities and establishing a navy for the African nation.

The secret deal was reportedly concluded in response to Ethiopia’s agreement with the breakaway state of Somaliland in January, which grants Addis Ababa the right to build a military port there.

Two rounds of talks hosted by Turkey to find a middle ground between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa earlier this year have not yielded any results.

In March, Turkey and Somalia also inked an oil and gas exploration deal to allow the Turkish government to work on the Somali offshore fields.

Middle East Eye.