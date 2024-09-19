Türkiye to meet Somalia, Ethiopia separately before further mediation

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that Türkiye aims to hold separate talks with Ethiopia and Somalia before hosting new negotiations to settle a dispute between the sides over a deal that Ethiopia agreed to lease a stretch of coastline from Somaliland.

Türkiye has so far hosted two rounds of meetings between the East African neighbors in an attempt to repair their relations. A third round of talks that had initially been set to take place in Ankara on Tuesday was canceled.

Relations nosedived in January when Ethiopia agreed to lease 20 kilometers (12 miles) of coastline from the breakaway Somaliland region in exchange for recognizing its independence. Mogadishu called the agreement illegal and retaliated by expelling the Ethiopian ambassador and threatening to kick out thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in the country helping battle Islamist insurgents.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Fidan said Türkiye was continuing to engage with Somalia and Ethiopia at the ministerial and head of state level and added he was hopeful of finding a solution since the parties had “converged to a certain point” as part of the Ankara talks.

“Rather than bringing the same sides here for direct talks – and they don’t meet directly anyway, they meet us – we have the aim of establishing one-on-one contact to converge positions and later bring the sides together when their positions reach a totally common point,” Fidan said, adding there were “lessons” learned from the first two rounds of talks.

Reuters.