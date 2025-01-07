U.S. airstrike in Somalia kills 10 Al Shabaab militants.

The Somali government said 10 al-Shabab militants were killed in an operation conducted in collaboration with the United States military.

In a statement, Somalia’s information ministry said the operation took place in Beer Xaani town, approximately 60 northwest of Kismayo.

The statement was issued on Sunday but did not specify when the operation took place.

“The operation destroyed a group of Khawaarij [deviants] who were planning to launch an attack. No civilians were harmed during the operation” which, according to the statement, was conducted “with the help of US strikes.”

The United States military on Monday confirmed the killing of senior al-Shabab leader Mohamed Mire in an airstrike on Dec. 24 near the town of Kunyo Barrow in Lower Shabelle region.

The killing was initially reported by the Somali government two days after the operation.

“Mire, also known as Abu Abdirahman, was responsible for al-Shabaab’s regional governance in Somalia for the last 15 years. In addition to being one of al-Shabaab’s longest-serving members, Mire served as the interior minister and played a key role in the group’s strategic decision-making,” the United States military command in Africa, AFRICOM said in a statement.

AFRICOM said it cannot disclose specifics of the mission, stating only that no civilians were harmed.

“The command will continue to assess the results of the operation and provide additional information as appropriate,” said U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, AFRICOM commander, according to the statement.

“As our National Security Strategy outlines, America remains steadfast in countering the evolving threats of terrorism,” Langley said.

Al-Shabab, which has been fighting the Somali government for more than 15 years, controls large areas in southern Somalia and pockets in the central region of the country.

