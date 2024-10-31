UN Security Council approves transformation of Somalia mission

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Wednesday that allows the transition of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) to the UN Country Team (UNCT) for two years upon a request by the government.

The resolution, which was circulated by the UK, gained the favor of all 15 members of the Council.

It states that during the transition period, the UN’s support activities in the country will be referred to as the UN Transitional Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS).

The resolution noted that the transfer of responsibilities from UNSOM to UNTMIS and national authorities will begin Nov. 1, with the process expected to conclude Oct. 31, 2026.

UK envoy to the UN Barbara Woodward described the vote on the resolution as the “beginning of a crucial period for Somalia.”

“UNSOM has played an important role since its inception in 2013, supporting peace building and state building in Somalia through implementing its good offices, policy guidance, coordination, technical assistance and capacity building functions,” she said.

Woodward pledged the UK’s support to “all relevant stakeholders to ensure this transition is progressive and phase.”

The Somali government announced May 9 its decision to halt the activities of UNSOM.

A letter by the Foreign Ministry to the UN requested that UNSOM activities end and the mission’s mandate, set to expire in October, not be renewed.

UNSOM, active in Somalia since 2013, has provided various strategic recommendations on peace and government-building, monitored the human rights situation and coordinated international aid to support Somalia.

