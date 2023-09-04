Tuesday, September 5, 2023
150 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalia

by Laacib
Two days ago, 20 members of the terrorist group were killed in a joint air operation by the Somali army and its allies.

News sources also reported Saturday night that 13 members of the al-Shabaab terrorist group were killed in the operations of the Somali army.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group is an armed group affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist network and has claimed responsibility for many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

The armed group repeatedly attacks government troops and peacekeeping forces of the African Union in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and in other parts of the country and has carried out several brazen operations in other parts of Africa as well.

Since July 2022, the Somali government forces have conducted military operations against the Al-Shabab group in cooperation with armed tribesmen.

