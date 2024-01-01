Ethiopia signs agreement with Somaliland paving way to sea access

The details of Monday’s agreement with Somaliland have not been made public but a statement from Mr Abiy’s office said it would “pave the way to realise the aspiration of Ethiopia to secure access to the sea”. Talks leading up to the MoU have focused on the Somaliland port of Berbera.

Mr Abiy’s national security adviser, Redwan Hussien, also said on X that the arrangement could also enable Ethiopia to access a “leased military base” on the sea.

An MoU is not legally binding but can lead to a treaty imposing obligations on those parties who have signed.