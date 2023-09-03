KSrelief signs $5m deal to provide clean drinking water in Somalia

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Sunday signed a $5 million agreement with a Somali civil society organization to supply clean drinking water to drought-affected communities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Abdullah Saleh Al-Moallem, director of KSrelief’s health and environmental aid department, said that the deal will involve the drilling of 24 solar-powered artesian wells and the restoration of another 20 wells.

Al-Moallem added that there will be an educational program on sanitation and hygiene as well as training for water resource management committees on well operation and maintenance.

More than 1 million Somalis will benefit from the wells, which will provide a sustainable and renewable source of clean drinking water.

According to the Saudi Aid Platform, the Kingdom has invested more than $400 million in humanitarian efforts across Somalia.

Al-Moallem said that KSRelief recently launched projects worth $190 million in various fields, including community support, health, water, emergency relief, food provision, malnutrition prevention and empowerment.

The $5 million water initiative is among many the Kingdom has launched through KSrelief to support those in need.

