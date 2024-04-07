Saudi Arabia, Somalia welcome UN decision to lift arms embargo on Somalia

Saudi Arabia and Somalia welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to lift the arms embargo on Somalia, a statement published on the Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.

“This significant development paves the way for the establishment and strengthening of Somali security forces, positioning them to gradually assume security responsibilities following the withdrawal of African Union forces,” the statement read.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, welcomed President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca, where they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two officials explored avenues for their further development across all sectors, and exchanged views on the prevailing regional and international situations.

In the domains of economics, trade, and investment, both parties underscored the significance of sustaining collaborative efforts to boost the volume of trade exchange between the two brotherly nations, as well as to enrich and diversify intra-trade activities. They emphasized the importance of fostering mutual visits between officials and representatives from the private sector.

Both sides affirmed the necessity of bolstering investment relations, encompassing diverse sectors such as agriculture, livestock, fisheries, transportation, logistics services, and ports. They welcomed the outcomes of the Saudi-Somali round table meeting held on the sidelines of the Saudi-African summit, attended by the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Regarding energy, the two parties acknowledged the importance of maintaining stability in global energy markets.

Somalia commended the Kingdom’s role in supporting the equilibrium of global oil markets, aiming to serve the interests of both producing and consuming nations while fostering sustainable economic growth.

