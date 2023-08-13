Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes 1,000 school bags in Somalia

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) handed out 1,000 school bags in the Sahel region of Somalia ahead of the upcoming academic year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The bags and stationery items have directly benefited 1,000 Somali students, SPA added.

Elsewhere, KSrelief funded an ambulance service system in Lebanon that is being operated by the Souboul Al-Salam Association in Northern Lebanon’s Miniyeh district.

Last week, the service has completed 100 missions, including patient transportation, medical aid provision, and assisting victims of car accidents, including their transportation to and from medical facilities.

Finally, KSrelief distributed 17 tons and 800 kilograms of food parcels in Sudan within the town of Berber, located in the River Nile State, benefitting a total of 4,412 individuals.

