Somali army liberates strategic town from al-Shabaab terrorists

The National Army, which is in support of the Jubbaland Dervishe Army, took control of Hagar District in the Lower Jubba Region on Sunday.

The troops who left Afmadow district took control of the Al Shabaab militia after more than 15 years of ruling the district. The operation was spearheaded by the Commander of the Jubbaland Division, Arab Dheeg Ahmed.

The spokesman of the Jubbaland Army, Major Mohamed Farah Dahir said that they expect cooperation from the people of Hagar, while on the other hand he said that the army will not withdraw from the district.

Hagar is 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Buale, the capital of Jubaland state, which has been controlled by al-Shabab for more than 15 years. Buale is also the regional capital of Middle Juba, the only region entirely controlled by al-Shabab. It is unclear if the troops will establish a regular base in Xagar or advance to Buale.