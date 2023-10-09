Today’s top news: Occupied Palestinian Territory, Afghanistan, Somalia, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Occupied Palestinian Territory

More than 123,000 people have been internally displaced in Gaza, due to concerns over their protection and the destruction of homes. Israeli airstrikes and shelling have hit houses and apartment buildings, with four large residential towers in Gaza city destroyed.

Six health care workers have been killed and four others were injured, with seven health care facilities and nine ambulances damaged.

Mass displacement due to protection concerns and damage to civilian property has also been observed in Israel.

In Gaza, damage to water, sanitation and hygiene facilitates has undermined services to more than 400,000 people.

The Gaza Power Plant is now the only source of electricity and could run out of fuel within days.

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) estimates that more than half of those displaced are sheltering in dozens of schools. UNRWA has designated emergency shelters to host them and provide critical aid.

Cash assistance is also urgently needed for both displaced people and host communities in Gaza. Humanitarian partners are working to provide dignity kits and psychosocial support for affected families.

Afghanistan

The UN and our humanitarian partners are ramping up the response following the 6.3-magnitude earthquake which struck Herat province, in the west of the country, on Saturday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Zindajan district where reports indicate that 100 percent of homes have been destroyed. According to community-level assessments, nearly 1,300 people died and 1,700 were injured in Zindajan.

In total, it is estimated that more than 12,000 people have been affected across five districts of Herat Province. Several hundred households have also been displaced to Herat City.

The figures are likely to rise in the coming days as search-and-rescue efforts and assessments continue.

We have deployed assessments teams and are providing emergency shelter supplies, blankets, warm clothes, food, hygiene kits, water buckets, chlorine and dignity kits, among other supplies. Our partners have also deployed health teams and are providing trauma and emergency surgery kits.

The Humanitarian Coordinator, Daniel Endres, has approved an emergency reserve allocation from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund of $5 million to support immediate relief efforts in the earthquake-affected areas.

Somalia

About 100,000 people have been affected by last week’s heavy rains and flash floods in the southern district of Baidoa.

Shelters for more than 86,000 internally displaced people in 136 settlements were submerged, with most still flooded.

In addition to shelter support, people affected by the floods need food, water and medical care.

The ongoing El Niño event is expected to bring more heavy rains and flooding to Somalia through December – with at least 1.2 million people in riverine areas likely to be impacted.

We and our humanitarian partners have worked with the Government to develop emergency preparedness and response plans – and the Somalia Humanitarian Fund has allocated $15 million for early action on flooding.

But additional resources are urgently needed. This year’s Humanitarian Appeal for Somalia is just 37 per cent funded.

While favourable rains and stepped-up relief efforts helped stave off a famine in Somalia earlier in the year – the country still faces pressing humanitarian needs.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Since 1 October, clashes in Masisi territory in North Kivu have displaced nearly 85,000 people. This brings the total number of people displaced in the province to more than 2 million people.

These newly uprooted people have sought refuge in safer locations, including other parts of Masisi territory and in the territory of Rutshuru. They have settled with host families or are sheltering in collective centers. Most of them are in very precarious conditions.

As a result of the clashes, road traffic is restricted between Goma and Kitshanga. Many of our humanitarian partners have suspended their movements to Kitshanga and its surroundings.

OCHA is in close contact with our partners to organize urgent assistance as soon as conditions permit.

The humanitarian community calls on the parties to ensure the protection of civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

