Turkish intelligence chief meets Somali president in Mogadishu

Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), met on Tuesday with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu.

According to a statement by the Somali presidency, they discussed ways to further strengthen Türkiye-Somalia strategic cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including security, intelligence, joint counter-terrorism efforts, and promoting regional stability.

Also present in the meeting was Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, chief of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

Anadolu.