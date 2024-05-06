UK and Saudi Arabia to step up vital aid funding for conflict, hit areas-Somalia

The UK and Saudi Arabia will boost support for people living in conflict-hit areas by significantly increasing joint projects addressing some of the biggest international development and humanitarian crises.

As part of this ongoing partnership, the Deputy Foreign Secretary and H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and Adviser to the Royal Court will today announce a further $5 million to combat rising malnutrition levels in Somalia through UNICEF.

The funding will support more than 50,000 children providing water, sanitation and hygiene services to vulnerable Somalian women and children.

The announcement will be in made in Riyadh today as part of the second annual UK-Saudi Strategic Dialogue on Humanitarian Aid and International Development. Discussion points at the dialogue will include providing more aid into Gaza and encouraging progress towards peace in Sudan.

The UK and Saudi Arabia have already committed to a total of $22 million of joint funding, which is already delivering vital assistance, providing famine relief and humanitarian support in Somalia and Sudan.

Further cooperation is expected with joint humanitarian and development projects in Sudan, Yemen, Bangladesh, and Ukraine.The programmes will be delivered through KSrelief and the Saudi Fund for Development, the Kingdom’s primary aid and development agencies.

Deputy Foreign Secretary and Minister of State (Development and Africa), Andrew Mitchell, said:

The UK is working with Saudi Arabia and other partners to support those whose lives have been affected by conflict around the world. I am delighted to be in Riyadh to agree a way forward to scale up significantly joint funding which will go a long way to supporting those people and communities who need it most, building on today’s announcement in Somalia and looking to further support people in Yemen, Ukraine, Sudan, as well the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. I also discussed the need to bring the conflict in Gaza to a sustainable end with my Saudi partners. The UK remains focused on achieving an immediate pause in the fighting, securing the release of hostages, and ensuring aid reaches those who need it.

Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre and Adviser to the Royal Court, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, said:

Looking ahead, we look forward to enhancing our technical experience and capacity-building by building upon the strong foundation established during our previous dialogue, which presents an invaluable opportunity to solidify our future direction, explore new areas of cooperation, and further demonstrate the transformative potential of our partnership. Officials from both sides are actively identifying promising opportunities for further collaboration. KSrelief sees immense potential to leverage our respective strengths in areas like health interventions, education infrastructure development, and livelihood creation programmes.

The Deputy Foreign Secretary will also sign a Joint Cooperation Agreement with the Saudi Fund for Development to strengthen cooperation on development in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Development Dialogue demonstrates the UK Development White Paper in action, working with a broader range of development partners to deliver joint programmes, working together to improve the effectiveness of aid, and mobilising the vital funding needed to meet development needs globally.

During the visit, the Minister is also expected to meet with the Vice Foreign Minister H.E. Eng. Waleed Al Khuraiji, Deputy Foreign Minister and Climate Envoy, H.E. Adel Al Jubeir, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development H.E. Sultan Al Marshad, and Assistant Finance Minister and G20 Sherpa H.E. Abdulmuhsen Al Khalaf.

