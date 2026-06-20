Omar Artan appointed to officiate Kuwait Zain Premier League final

Somali referee Omar Artan has been appointed to officiate the final match of the 2025/26 Kuwait Zain Premier League season after receiving a special invitation from the Kuwait Football Association.

The highly-rated official will take charge of the decisive league fixture on June 29, a match that is expected to confirm Kuwait SC as champions of the season.

The appointment further underlines Artan’s growing reputation as one of Africa’s leading referees and highlights the increasing recognition of African match officials on the international stage.

Artan’s latest assignment comes at a significant moment in his career after he was unable to participate in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in the United States due to entry issues. Despite the setback, the Somali referee has continued to receive strong backing from key figures within global football.

Among those who have publicly supported Artan is Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe, who has praised the official’s professionalism and standing within the game.

Motsepe has consistently maintained confidence in Artan, describing him as one of Africa’s finest referees following his inability to travel to the United States for World Cup-related duties.

The support from CAF’s leadership, coupled with the invitation from the Kuwait Football Association, is viewed as a major vote of confidence in Artan’s abilities and experience at the highest level.

Artan, who has been on FIFA’s international referees list since 2018, has established himself as one of the continent’s most respected officials. He was named CAF Men’s Referee of the Year in 2025 in recognition of his outstanding performances in continental competitions.

His appointment for the Kuwait league finale adds another prestigious assignment to an already impressive résumé and serves as further evidence of the growing influence of African referees in world football.

Africasoccer.