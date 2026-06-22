UPDF Troops In Somalia Urged To Consolidate Security Gains

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) have been urged to safeguard and consolidate the security gains achieved in the Barawe Sub-Sector.

The call was made by the Commander of Battle Group 45, Colonel Justus Musenene, during a visit to troops stationed at Seaport and Barawe Knoll Forward Operating Bases (FOBs), where he assessed their welfare and operational readiness.

Col Musenene commended the troops for their dedication to maintaining peace and stability in the area and encouraged them to remain vigilant while carrying out their duties.

“Continue serving with the same spirit of Pan-Africanism,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of discipline, professionalism, and strong comradeship among soldiers, describing them as critical ingredients for sustaining operational effectiveness and achieving mission success.

The Commanding Officer of the 145 Infantry Battalion, Lt Col Geoffrey Ochan, urged the troops to continue adhering to AUSSOM Standing Operating Procedures and to uphold the values and reputation of the UPDF while executing their responsibilities.

Col Musenene was accompanied by the Seaport FOB Commander, Maj Samuel Eduku; the Barawe Knoll FOB Commander, Maj George Obol; the Battle Group 45 Operations Officer, Maj David Okema; the Military Information Officer, Maj David Akandwanaho; the Administrative Officer, Maj RT Mugabe; the Political Commissar, Maj Emuron; and other senior and junior officers.

UPDF.