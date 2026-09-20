President Hassan Sheikh Receives High-Level Pakistan Air Force Delegation to Boost Defence Cooperation

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, received a high-level delegation from the Pakistan Air Force, led by Air Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Commander of Air Defence and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff.

Understood. I’ll always use Commander of the Somali National Armed Forces.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Defence, H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi; the Commander of the Somali National Armed Forces, Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud; and the Commander of the Somali Air Force, Brigadier General Abdirisak Mohamud Haji.

Discussions focused on strengthening relations between Somalia and Pakistan and advancing defence cooperation, particularly in rebuilding and enhancing the capabilities of the Somali Air Force.

The President commended the friendship between the two countries and emphasised the importance of defence cooperation in strengthening the Somali National Armed Forces and safeguarding the country’s security, sovereignty and unity.

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