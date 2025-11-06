Pirates fire grenades and board vessel off Somali coast

Attackers have boarded a ship off the coast of Somalia after firing machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades at the vessel, according to a UK maritime agency.

Greek shipping company Latsco Marine Management confirmed the attack on a ship carrying gasoline, saying all the ship’s 24 crew were “safe and accounted for” and “we remain in close contact with them”.

The crew have taken shelter in the ship’s fortified safe room, Reuters news agency quotes an official from maritime security company Diaplous as saying.

European Union naval forces operating in the area have been asked for assistance, Reuters says.