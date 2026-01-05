Somali special forces kill 15, capture 8 al-Shabaab terrorists in southern Somalia

Somali special forces killed 15 and captured eight al-Shabaab terrorists in southern Somalia, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The Somali army’s Danab special forces carried out a night operation on Saturday in Jilib district, southern region of Middle Juba, targeting the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab terrorist group, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the operation demonstrated the Somali National Army’s growing capabilities, including the use of air mobility to extend operational reach and engage militants across the region.

Al-Shabaab has been pursuing an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, officials, and civilians.

Since late 2024, the Somali National Army and security forces in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland have increased air raids against al-Shabaab in the south and central provinces and ISIS (Daesh) in the northeastern Bari region, with the support of international security partners.

Anadolu.