Monday, January 5, 2026
Copyright © 2023 Dhacdo.com All Rights Reserved. | Designed & Developed by KaDiiL Technology Inc
Home News In English Somali special forces kill 15, capture 8 al-Shabaab terrorists in southern Somalia
News In English

Somali special forces kill 15, capture 8 al-Shabaab terrorists in southern Somalia

by Laacib
by Laacib

Somali special forces killed 15 and captured eight al-Shabaab terrorists in southern Somalia, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The Somali army’s Danab special forces carried out a night operation on Saturday in Jilib district, southern region of Middle Juba, targeting the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab terrorist group, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the operation demonstrated the Somali National Army’s growing capabilities, including the use of air mobility to extend operational reach and engage militants across the region.

Al-Shabaab has been pursuing an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, officials, and civilians.

Since late 2024, the Somali National Army and security forces in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland have increased air raids against al-Shabaab in the south and central provinces and ISIS (Daesh) in the northeastern Bari region, with the support of international security partners.

Anadolu.

Nagala soo xiriir: dhacdo@gmail.com

You may also like

Somalia assumes UN Security Council presidency for January

Somali president says his country got Türkiye’s support amid sovereignty threats

Any Israeli presence in Somaliland will be a ‘target’: Houthi leader

Nagala soo xiriir: dhacdo@gmail.com

Copyright © 2023 Dhacdo.com All Rights Reserved.

Designed & Developed by  KaDiiL Technology Inc