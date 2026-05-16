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News In English

Statement of the African Union Commission on Somalia

by Laacib
by Laacib

The African Union Commission closely followed the high-level negotiations between the Federal Government of Somalia and the representatives of the Somali Future Council, convened in Mogadishu from 13 to 15 May 2026, and expresses concern that these negotiations concluded without a consensus.

The Commission commends the willingness of both the Federal Government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the opposition leadership, to engage in direct and inclusive dialogue in the higher interest of Somalia and the Somali people.

The Commission cautions against the entrenchment of divergent positions and calls upon all political stakeholders to promptly recommit to an inclusive and substantive political dialogue through genuine negotiation, mutual compromise, and strict adherence to constitutional order.

The Commission reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the full implementation of its mandate in Somalia, including through AUSSOM and commends the continued facilitation of the United Nations, the African Union, and bilateral partners. It further encourages sustained and coordinated international diplomatic engagement aimed at reconciling existing political differences in Somalia.

AU.

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