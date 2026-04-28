Somalia: UN relief chief visits as hunger surges, funding falls short

Tom Fletcher, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, began a week-long visit to Somalia yesterday to refocus global attention on the deteriorating humanitarian situation there.

Today in Mogadishu, Fletcher visited the Faynus Nutrition and Health Center where malnourished children from dozens of displacement sites are receiving lifesaving treatment. He spoke with caregivers and humanitarian partners operating there.

There are more than 1.8 million children under 5 who are acutely malnourished in Somalia.

Fletcher today also met with the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. They discussed the recurring severe climate shocks and the United Nations’ strong partnership with the Government.

Somalia is facing climate shocks, conflict, prolonged displacement and economic pressures exacerbated by price hikes linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Fuel prices have more than doubled, driving up transport costs and the price of basic goods.

In addition, failed rains since late last year have led to widespread livestock deaths, acute water shortages and growing food insecurity across the country. At least 5 million people have been affected, including half a million who have been displaced from their homes.

Already, at least 2 million people are facing acute hunger.

Despite these escalating needs, funding cuts are forcing aid agencies to scale back life-saving programmes. More than 300 health facilities have closed or become non-functional, and mobile health teams have been disbanded, cutting off access to essential care for hundreds of thousands.

The 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Somalia remains underfunded at just 14 per cent of the $852 million required.

OCHA.