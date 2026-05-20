Somalia Faces Deepening Hunger Crisis as Risk of Famine Emerges in Burhakaba

Action Against Hunger is warning that the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis reveals rapidly worsening food insecurity and nutrition conditions in the country, including a credible risk of famine in Burhakaba District in Bay Region. The organization has witnessed a significant rise in admissions of severely malnourished children to its stabilization centers across Somalia and is calling for an urgent scale-up of humanitarian assistance to prevent further deterioration and save lives.

According to the updated IPC projection for April–June 2026, approximately 6 million people — nearly one in three of the population analyzed — are facing Crisis levels of hunger or worse (IPC Phase 3 or above). Nearly 1.9 million people are in Emergency conditions (IPC Phase 4), almost doubling in severity from the first quarter of 2025. The report also projects that 1.88 million children under five will suffer acute malnutrition in 2026, including nearly 493,000 children expected to suffer Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), the deadliest form of hunger.

The report identifies the Bay Agropastoral Livelihood Zone as the area with the most alarming deterioration of food security. Within this zone, Burhakaba District has reached extremely critical levels of acute malnutrition (IPC Phase 5), with a Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rate of 37.1 percent. Failing Gu rains, soaring food prices, and limited humanitarian food security assistance could worsen the crisis at a time when at least one out of three children in Burhakaba are already expected to be acutely malnourished.

Action Against Hunger’s program data confirms the growing malnutrition crisis, recording an average 35% increase in SAM admissions across its stabilization centers between January to March of 2025 and January to March of 2026 (from 1,796 to 2,420 cases). The increases have been particularly severe in the Bayhaw stabilization center (serving the wider Bay region), with a 54% increase, and in the Wajid stabilization center (serving the Bakool region), with a 58% increase in admissions in the same timeframe.

“What we are witnessing in Burhakaba and across the Bay region is not a future warning — it is a present emergency,” said Mohamed Abdi Haji, Acting Country Director of Action Against Hunger in Somalia. “A GAM rate of 37 percent means that in some communities, malnutrition is the norm, not the exception. Our teams are already on the ground; we currently support five of the six functional health facilities in Burhakaba district, and we are seeing the consequences of this crisis firsthand in our stabilization centers, where admissions of the most severe malnutrition cases have surged by more than half in some locations.”

Food insecurity in Somalia is being driven by a convergence of failed and delayed rains, escalating food prices exacerbated by conflict in the Middle East, internal conflict and insecurity, and displacement. Across the country, deteriorating climatic conditions continue to devastate livelihoods. The April–June Gu rainy season has performed significantly below expectations, extending drought impacts after failed rains during the 2025 Deyr season and a harsh 2026 Jilaal dry season. Livestock losses, failed crop production, shrinking incomes, and soaring fuel and food prices linked to regional instability are pushing families deeper into crisis.

Action Against Hunger is calling on the international community to mobilize support and prevent further deterioration of the food insecurity crisis in Somalia.

“Somalia has stood on the edge of famine before and pulled back — but only because the world responded in time,” said Haji. “That window is open now, and it will not remain open indefinitely.”

Action Against Hunger.