UN Human Rights Office signs Host Country Agreement with Somalia

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and Somalia’s Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, H.E. Khadiija Mohamed Al Makhzoumi, on Wednesday signed the country’s first Host Country Agreement.

“I very much welcome this agreement, which would enable us to strengthen our cooperation with Somalia to protect and promote human rights in the country,” said Türk, who thanked the Government for their “willingness and collaboration.” The Host Country Agreement establishes a comprehensive human rights mandate for the Human Rights Office in Somalia, including monitoring, reporting, technical assistance and capacity-building activities. It also envisages establishing an office in Mogadishu, contingent on funding.

“I hope this agreement will serve as a foundation to strengthen our collaboration with all branches of the Somali State, addressing the human rights challenges faced by the country and promoting fundamental rights for everyone,” said the UN Human Rights Chief.

OCHA.