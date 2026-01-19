Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Somalia and Qatar signed a new defense cooperation agreement

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with HE Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Somalia Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, on the sidelines of the first day of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026).

During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interest and ways to enhance and develop them.

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs also signed a cooperation agreement with the Somali Defense Minister aimed at strengthening areas of joint cooperation in a way that serves mutual interests and enhances defense partnerships between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by HE Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, and a number of senior officers and officials.

