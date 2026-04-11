British man in court for leading fighters in Somalia-based terror group

Jermaine Grant, 43, is charged with directing Al Shabaab, attending commando training camps in the southern port city of Kismayu, in Somalia, and possession of an AK47 assault rifle for terrorist purposes during battles in the east African country.

British prosecutors said the charges relate to Grant’s alleged involvement with the armed group, which has been linked to al Qaeda, in 2008 and 2009.

“These are serious charges and come as the result of a long-running investigation,” acting commander Kris Wright, acting commander of Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London said.

“This case shows we will always pursue anyone suspected of being involved in terrorist activity, no matter where in the world or how long ago it is alleged to have taken place.”

Grant appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, wearing a yellow and green jumpsuit and flanked by two police officers.

He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and that he had no address, but was not asked to enter pleas to any of the six charges.

They include directing the activities of Al Shabaab, three counts of attending an Al-Shabaab commando training camp, and two counts of possession of an AK47 for terrorist purposes during battles, between 31 December 2007 and 1 January 2010.

Prosecutor Carl Kelvin said London-born Grant allegedly “went to Al Shabaab training camps, trained as a commando, became a platoon leader, took part in a number of battles and discharged firearms and took full part in fighting”.

The court heard the offences require the Attorney General’s consent for the legal proceedings to continue and prosecutors have lodged an application with Lord Hermer.

Hamish McCallum defending made no application for bail and District Judge Nina Tempia remanded Grant in custody ahead of his next appearance at the same court on 16 April.

Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “The charges relate to Grant’s alleged involvement in 2008 and 2009 with Al Shabaab, a terrorist organisation operating in Somalia.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”

A 2025 assessment by the UK Government labelled Al Shabaab a “persistent threat” in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, which carries out “high profile attacks that challenge government authority”.

It has targeted international aid workers, journalists, business people and non-government organisations who have opposed or resisted it.

The group has claimed responsibility for high-profile attacks outside of Somalia, including the 2019 attack on Nairobi’s DusitD2 luxury hotel complex that left 21 people dead, the 2015 shooting at Garissa University in northern Kenya which killed 147 students, and the 2013 attack that killed 67 people at Nairobi’s Westgate Shopping Mall.

Sky News.