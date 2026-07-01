UN congratulates Somalia on 66th anniversary of independence

As Somalis gather to celebrate the 66th anniversary of their country’s independence, the United Nations extends its warmest congratulations to the people and government of Somalia. “Somalia can look back with pride on the progress it has made since 1960, displaying resilience amidst challenges and the ability to bounce back from adversity – key foundations for advancing peace, reconciliation and development for the good of all,” said the Officer-in-Charge of the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Somalia, Raisedon Zenenga.

“On behalf of the United Nations family in Somalia, I extend a heartfelt ‘hambalyo’ to all Somalis, and reaffirm the UN’s commitment to supporting Somalia on its path forward,” he added.

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