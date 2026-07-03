New Report: Al Shabaab’s narratives of humanitarian aid

For two decades, Al-Shabaab has defined itself against the international system: its laws, its institutions, and its claim to decide who governs Somali territory. Humanitarian aid sits at the centre of that contest. In the group’s telling, foreign assistance is “empty wind” full of promises, hollow in delivery, and part of a long project of foreign domination.

Drawing on a database of more than 50,000 primary Al-Shabaab media sources produced between 2016 and 2026, this report reconstructs — on its own terms, and for the first time at this level of detail — how the movement talks about aid, what it tells its supporters, and why that message resonates well beyond its ideological core.

Al-Shabaab’s position rests on three interlocking arguments:

A theological claim. Grounded in the doctrines of loyalty and disavowal (al-wala’ wal-bara’) and divine sovereignty (hakimiyyah), Al-Shabaab classifies Western humanitarian actors as unbelievers regardless of their conduct, foreclosing neutrality before any specific action is even judged.

Grounded in the doctrines of loyalty and disavowal (al-wala’ wal-bara’) and divine sovereignty (hakimiyyah), Al-Shabaab classifies Western humanitarian actors as unbelievers regardless of their conduct, foreclosing neutrality before any specific action is even judged. An empirical indictment. The group marshals real, well-documented failures; diversion, corruption, aid captured by dominant clans, the exclusion of minority communities, many of them acknowledged in the humanitarian system’s own evaluations, and reframes them as proof of a hostile foreign project.

The group marshals real, well-documented failures; diversion, corruption, aid captured by dominant clans, the exclusion of minority communities, many of them acknowledged in the humanitarian system’s own evaluations, and reframes them as proof of a hostile foreign project. A strategic theory. Aid is cast as the opening wave of intervention, folded into a 600-year story of Somali resistance to foreign intrusion.

Crucially, Al-Shabaab does not simply reject relief. It has built a parallel humanitarian system: a Zakat Office, drought and flood committees, and the Al-Ihsan Foundation that it presents as a religious obligation and as visible proof of its capacity to govern. Yet in practice it still tolerates outside assistance where its own capacity falls short, an accommodation it frames as strictly transitional and conditional.

For humanitarian actors, misreading this narrative carries real operational and human costs. Understanding it is a precondition for reaching populations in areas under Al-Shabaab control, and it points to an underused opening: the group’s framing of relief as a duty of Islamic governance overlaps with the obligations international humanitarian law places on any authority controlling civilians.

The report is descriptive, not prescriptive. Reading Al-Shabaab carefully is not the same as agreeing with it but it is the foundation on which any serious engagement must rest.

Hiraal Institute.