Jordan, Somalia foreign ministers talk ties, region

Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi discussed ties and regional developments during a telephone call on Tuesday with Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

The two ministers reviewed the situation in the occupied West Bank and ongoing efforts to ensure adherence to the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, as well as efforts to reach a comprehensive agreement that promotes lasting security and stability.

Safadi said Jordan supports Somalia’s security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Petra.