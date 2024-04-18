Saturday, April 20, 2024
Copyright © 2023 Dhacdo.com All Rights Reserved. | Designed & Developed by KaDiiL Technology Inc
Home News In English Is political unity in Somalia achievable?
News In English

Is political unity in Somalia achievable?

by Laacib
by Laacib

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called a meeting of regional leaders.

Somalia has long been a divided nation.

Government leaders in Mogadishu have struggled for decades to assert authority in many parts of the country.

The power vacuum has left Somalis with little help as they suffer from drought, famine and insecurity.

Now, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called a meeting of regional leaders aiming to confront the challenges.

So what are the main obstacles preventing the country from coming together? And can they be overcome?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Abdi Ismail Samatar – Somali senator for Somaliland

Afyare Elmi – research professor, City University of Mogadishu

Omar Mahmood – senior analyst for Eastern Africa, International Crisis Group.

https://www.aljazeera.com/program/inside-story/2024/4/18/is-political-unity-in-somalia-achievable

Al Jazeera.

Nagala soo xiriir: dhacdo@gmail.com

You may also like

Turkey aims to drill for oil off Somali coast next year

Somalia refuses to accept Ethiopian naval base in breakaway region

US warns of possible attacks on ‘multiple locations’ in Mogadishu

Nagala soo xiriir: dhacdo@gmail.com

Copyright © 2023 Dhacdo.com All Rights Reserved.

Designed & Developed by  KaDiiL Technology Inc